× Blackhawks endure a disappointing finish on the road in Winnipeg in a loss to the Jets

WINNIPEG – One of the great attributes that Jeremy Colliton spoke about his team’s ability to play on the road was the ability to win scrappy games and rebound when their opponents made a play.

“Our mentality has been better on the road as far as willingness to grind for 60 minutes,” said Colliton on Friday when asked about his team’s success on the road.

That was 13-9-4 coming into Sunday night’s game against the Jets in Winnipeg – the first of a five-game Canada trip for the team as they compete for one of the last spots in the Western Conference playoff race. For a part of that game, the Blackhawks looked like the road team that Colliton spoke glowingly about just a few days earlier, jumping to an early two-goal lead.

But a short-handed goal in the second period turned the momentum, and with their offense stalled, the Jets finished off things strong in the third period, and took away what would have been a critical win.

Winnipeg got a pair of goals to grab the lead in the third period then added two more short-handed scores to pull away for a 5-2 win on Sunday night at Bell MTS Place. It’s one of the more disappointing results of what’s been a positive 2020 so far for the team, putting them five points back of the Jets for the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and four points behind Calgary for the second with 27 games to go.