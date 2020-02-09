Armed man killed in police-involved shooting in Lakeview

CHICAGO — An armed man was killed by a Chicago police officer following a confrontation in Lakeview early Sunday morning, police said.

Just after 5 a.m., police responded to a call of a disturbance in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue. While they were there, the man shot another person and fled on foot.

Officers quickly located the man, and following an armed confrontation, the man shot at the officers. The officers returned fire, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury related to the foot chase. A Chicago police spokesman tweeted a photo of the man’s weapon which was recovered at the scene.

A gunman who shot a victim and shot at officers is deceased and this weapon was recovered on scene. Incident is under investigation by @ChicagoCOPA pic.twitter.com/GZoBpJfVlF — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 9, 2020

Police said the original shooting victim was struck in the neck and cheek, and is undergoing surgery at an area hospital.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

