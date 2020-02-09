1 Killed In Police Involved Shooting

1 Person has been killed in a police involved shooting in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.  It happened just after 5 o'clock this morning in the 36 hundred block of north ashland.   Chicago police were investigating after a person was shot and critically wounded outside a bar.  Then they encountered a man with a gun in the area.   Chicago police and the suspect  exchanged gunfire during a police chase . The officer shot and killed the suspect. The officer is being treated for bumps and bruises, and has been placed on desk duty for the next 30 days while the COPA investigates.

