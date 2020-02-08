Wrong-way driver crashes into CTA bus Friday night, 15 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — 15 people were injured Friday night after a wrong-way driver crashed into a CTA bus on the West Side.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue. Authorities said a Honda Minivan was sitting at a gas station before it pulled out going the wrong-way.

As it attempted to make a U-turn, it crashed into a CTA bus.

Right before the crash, surveillance video from a nearby business shows two people jumping out of the moving vehicle. Video shows one person make a run for it and the other stumbled away.

Authorities said all 15 of the injured will be ok. No one has been arrested related to the crash.

Police said the minivan was stolen Thursday from the 700 block of North Clark Street. Someone left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.