‘Walk in my boots’ program gives away 1,400 pairs of winter boots

CHICAGO — At the Salvation Army on Lawrence Avenue, dozens of people stepped into their new winter boots thanks to a program.

“As we know, winters in Chicago,” Major Kjell Steinsland with the Salvation Army said. “It can get a little cold.”

The the last nine years, Toyota has taken part n the “walk in my boots” program. Its goal is to give away 1,400 pairs of winter boots and socks to deserving families.

Mother Courtney Walker, who has four kids, was appreciative of the program.

“it's expensive, trust me," Walker said. “We will take whatever you can get because we are a humble family.”

It’s a small measure of kindness being extended to families, many of whom are working their way back. A situation that hits home, even for those lending a helping hand.

“My father came to this country by way of the Caribbean,” Jason Roberts of Toyota said. “My dad drove a taxi, shoveled trash…came from humble beginnings, I just want to share words of encouragement.”

Words of encouragement and acts of kindness. Two simple deeds that came together Saturday to help families walk a mile in their own, new boots.