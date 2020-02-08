Teen boys charged with murder after store clerk shot, killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged with murder after a Park Manor store clerk was shot Friday during a robbery and later died.

The community is devastated after Mujammed “Omar” Maali, 33, was shot during a robbery Friday and later died.

Chicago police were dispatched to the 100 block of East 71st Street around 1:45 p.m. Friday, on the report of a shooting.

Police said four people walked his a convenience store and tried to get away with the cash drawer.

Maali produced his own gun and exchanged gunfire with the men, police said. The 17-year-old and a 34-year-old man were struck. Charges are pending against those suspects.

“Me and another lady in the store seen the boys running towards west bound. a while later the ambulance came they put him on the stretcher,” said an employee of Metro PCS a few doors down.

Maali was rushed to University of Chicago hospital, but died six hours later. Police caught all four suspects.

“It’s just sad,” neighbor Eddie Rush said. “To get off work and see the streets blocked off.”

People in the Park Manor community are devastated. They said Maali would give you the shirt off his back and would help anyone he could.

“Sometimes people ran through their money,” a neighbor said. “He’ll look out for them until they get their next check.”

On the front door of his store, just above the shattered glass from the shooting, community alert flyers were posted to warn of robberies in the area.

“Unfortunately you have people out here who don't want to do anything for themselves,” a neighborhood said. “And take from others it's sad, not only is his family hurt people in this community are hurt we're going to miss that guy."