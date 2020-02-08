Renters fear event space closure amid bankruptcy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, IL --Brides from around the country tonight are worried as a popular event venue has started to close its doors at locations around the country. there are two here in Chicagoland. People are already starting to make other plans tonight.

Noah’s Event Venue is in Naperville and in Lincolnshire and they have an event tonight at the Naperville location, but according to a sign on the door it’s going to be the last one.

Kelly Reynolds works with a charity that raises money for kids with disabilities in Illinois. Tomorrow they were supposed to host 200 people at an Oscar party fundraiser at Noah’s Event Venue in Naperville.

When their contact didn’t show up for a meeting Friday they had to scramble to find a new venue.

There likely won’t be a lot of options for brides who have upcoming weddings.

Locations around the country have been abruptly closing all weekend.

Noah’s filed for bankruptcy in Utah in may 2019. They have locations in 20 states and were trying to turn things around.

But according to court records they might all have to be liquidated later this month.

On Friday the US trustee wrote “the leases for the debtors have been rejected and there are no further business operations.”

Variety's event was moved to Elements at Water Street attached to the Hotel Indigo downtown Naperville.