Police issue carjacking alert in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Police in Rogers Park are warning residents of some carjackings in the area.

One of the incidents happened just before seven last night, on the 2700 block of W. Devon.

An earlier incident occurred on January 1, in the 2400 block of N. Devon.

Police are looking for one or two men in the crimes.

They warn residents to report any suspicious people or activities in the area.