Police: 1 dead, 2 injured following triple shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a triple shooting Saturday morning on the West Side.

Just before 9 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of West Congress Boulevard on the report of a shooting.

Police said an unknown suspect approached three men, two 29-year-olds and one 28-year-old, on a corner and began firing multiple times.

All three were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. One of the 29 year olds died at the hospital. Another is listed in serious condition and a 28-year-old is listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area North detectives are investigating.