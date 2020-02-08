× Mother, 6 children killed in Mississippi house fire

A mother and her six children were killed early Saturday in a house fire in Clinton, Mississippi, fire officials said.

The children’s father made it out of the home after trying to rescue his family, CNN affiliate WJTV reported.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries, the station reported.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that seven people were lost in this fire,” the city said on Facebook.

“While we do not know a cause of the fire,” the post said, “we do not suspect any foul play. This has been a tragic day for our City. We ask for your prayers for this family and our first responders. We ask this community to wrap each other in prayers and kindness as we all grieve together.”

Firefighters responded just after midnight, said John Alman, deputy chief of the Clinton Fire Department.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, Alman said.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. They range in age from 1 year to 33 years, WJTV reported.