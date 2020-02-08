Man charged in shooting of On-Duty Chicago firefighter on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police arrested a convicted felon in the shooting of an on-duty Chicago firefighter on the Northwest Side.

Hollis Williams is facing multiple charges including unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated battery of a firefighter, and aggravated battery of a police officer. Also, multiple traffic violations.

The shooting happened while crews were putting out a car fire in the overnight hours last Sunday morning, in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue in Albany Park.

At the same time, four people were leaving a nearby building.

One of them was a woman, who was shot at.

People with her returned fire.

The firefighter was caught in the crossfire, and was not the intended target.

A 36-year-old firefighter, with six years of service, was shot in the leg. The wound was through-and-through. Doctors who treated him say he's expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks.

Williams was arrested during an undercover operation.

Police are still looking for several other people involved in the shooting, and with setting the car fire.