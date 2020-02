× Lottery surprising 200 Giordano’s customers with free Mega Millions ticket Sunday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Lottery is surprising 200 Giordano’s customers for National Pizza Day on Sunday.

If you order Giordano’s delivery this Sunday, you will have the chance for one free Mega Millions ticket.

As the jackpot rolls over $200 million, the lottery is giving away 200 free tickets.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11.