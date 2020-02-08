× Bob Knight honored at Indiana University game, ends 20-year split

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Legendary coach Bob Knight was back at Indiana University Saturday.

The former Indiana head basketball coach returned to Assembly Hall for the first time in 20 years as the Hoosiers hosted Purdue.

Knight was honored along with the1980 Big Ten championship team at halftime.

Knight emerged from the tunnel to thunderous applause, wearing his famous red sweater.

He’s been away from the university since he was fired in September 2000. Knight led the Hoosiers to national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

Knight’s appearance did not help the Hoosiers, as they fell to Purdue 74-62.