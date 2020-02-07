× Store clerk fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with 2 robbery suspects

CHICAGO — A store clerk was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with two robbery suspects on the South Side, police said.

Chicago police were dispatched to the 100 block of east 71st Street around 1:45 p.m. Friday, on the report of a shooting.

The store clerk and offenders exchanged gunfire after the suspects took the cash register, according to police.

The 32-year-old store clerk was fatally shot in the chest.

A 17-year-old male suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and body and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital.

A 34-year-old male suspect was shot in the left leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two other suspects were taken into custody.

Charges are pending and one weapon has been recovered, police said.