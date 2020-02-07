× Sophie the Giraffe Bead Maze recalled due to choking hazard

Juratoys is recalling nearly 1,000 of its Sophie la Giraffe Bead Maze toys.

The toy is in the shape of the Eiffel Tower with a Sophie giraffe figure and three wooden shapes: Orange triangle, red heart and green star, that sort into the wood base.

The orange wooden triangle piece is a choking hazard.

The recall involves three batches that were sold between February and November of 2019.

This recall involves the following batch numbers:

9321/J09504/022019

9474/J09504/042019

9549/J09504/052019

If the toy matches the recalled batch numbers, consumers should destroy the triangle piece and contact Juratoys to receive a free replacement triangle piece.

No one has been injured.

For more information, visit: www.cpsc.gov