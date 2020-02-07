× ‘Rooms To Go’ recalls chaise lounge chairs due to violation of federal lead paint ban

“Rooms To Go” has recalled hundreds of chaise lounge chairs due to a violation of the federal lead paint ban.

Nearly 400 Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs, that were sold between March 2017 through April 2019, are affected.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the paint used on the chair’s metal frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

No injuries have been reported.