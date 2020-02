CHICAGO — An arrest was made Friday in connection with the shooting of an on-duty Chicago firefighter.

Chicago police said a person of interest was arrested and is being questioned.

A person of interest has been arrested and is being interrogated in connection with the shooting of an on-duty Chicago Fireman. Additional details will be available after detectives complete interviews. News desks: please plan for a press conference sometime Sat morning. pic.twitter.com/g4tfSPs6da — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 8, 2020

The firefighter was shot in the leg Sunday February 2 while responding to a car fire in the 3300 block of West Wilson in Albany Park.

The firefighter continues to recover.

Police said additional details would be released Saturday.