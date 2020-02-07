Pauline Frommer of Frommer’s travel guide book series shares top travel sites

Posted 12:01 PM, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 12:16PM, February 7, 2020
Data pix.

Pauline Frommer, editorial director and publisher of Frommer's travel guide book series is in Chicago for the 16th Annual Chicago Travel and Adventure Show that will take place February 8-9 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Chicago's only consumer travel show, the Travel and Adventure Show gives travelers options on various vacation spots along with educational seminars and the opportunity to meet travel celebrities.

Here are her preferred travel sites for travelers:

Top 5 airline sites:

1. skiplagged.com
2. momodo.com
3, skycanner.com
4. tripadvisor.com
5. adoga.com

Top 5 hotel sites:

1. hotelscombined.com
2. tripadvisor.com
3. kayak.com
4. booking.com
5. google.com/travel/hotels

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.