Pauline Frommer of Frommer’s travel guide book series shares top travel sites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pauline Frommer, editorial director and publisher of Frommer's travel guide book series is in Chicago for the 16th Annual Chicago Travel and Adventure Show that will take place February 8-9 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Chicago's only consumer travel show, the Travel and Adventure Show gives travelers options on various vacation spots along with educational seminars and the opportunity to meet travel celebrities.

Here are her preferred travel sites for travelers:

Top 5 airline sites:

1. skiplagged.com

2. momodo.com

3, skycanner.com

4. tripadvisor.com

5. adoga.com

Top 5 hotel sites:

1. hotelscombined.com

2. tripadvisor.com

3. kayak.com

4. booking.com

5. google.com/travel/hotels