O’Hare passengers infected with coronavirus could be quarantined at Great Lakes Naval Station

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Great Lakes Training Center Navy Base in Lake County, Ill. has been designated by the Department of Health and Human Services as a potential quarantine site for coronavirus patients.

The Department of Defense announced Friday any passengers coming into Chicago’s O’Hare airport from China who might be infected could be quarantined at the training base.

The Great Lakes base is among 11 locations across the country near major airports that “could house additional passengers, should HHS facilities become filled,” according to the Department of Defenses website.

Other locations are as follows:

JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI (HNL)

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, TX (DFW)

March ARB, CA (LAX)

Travis AFB, CA (SFO)

Dobbins ARB, GA (ATL)

Fort Hamilton, NY (JFK)

Naval Base Kitsap, WA (SEA)

Joint Base Anacostia, DC (IAD)

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ (EWR)

Fort Custer Training Center (DTW)

The DOD said each location will be limited to 20 people