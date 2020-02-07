Nearly $1 million worth of shark fins seized in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

US government officials in the Miami area confiscated a massive shipment of illegal shark fins.

The shipment was found hidden in 18 boxes Monday and on its way to Asia to be used in shark fin soup.

The 1,400 pounds of dried fins are estimated to be worth between $700,000 and $1 million, according to officials.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials say about one million sharks are killed every year and their fins are cut off while they’re still alive.

Shark fin soup is viewed as medicinal in some cultures, but there is no scientific evidence to back that up.

Due to the shark fin soup trade, some shark populations have declined by more than 90%, according to a 2018 study by Marine Policy.