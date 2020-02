MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Oh baby!

The Mount Prospect Fire Department grew by 18 in 2019.

Sixteen dads welcomed babies, and two department members became first-time grandpas, bringing the department’s baby total to 18.

A photo shared on the department’s Facebook page shows 16 of the new bundles of joy. The babies range in age from 1 month to 1 year.

Congrats to all the new families!