Man’s body recovered from fire at vacant home on West Side

CHICAGO — The body of a man was found at the scene of a fire on Chicago’s West Side Friday.

Fire officials said they responded to the fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of North Leclaire Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Firefighters said the fire broke out in the second floor of the home.

Upon searching the building, firefighters found the man’s body.

Officials said the man is in his 40s. His identity has not been released.

The man’s death and the fire are both under investigation.