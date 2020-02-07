× Lunchbreak: Brussels Sprouts with Chorizo

Marc Vidal, Executive Chef at Boqueria

Boqueria Chicago

807 W. Fulton St.

Chicago, IL 60607

https://boqueriarestaurant.com/

Event:

Celebrate Valentine’s Day all weekend long with Boqueria’s menu of classic tapas available a la carte (if you like) or choose from one of the special Valentine’s Day prix fixe menus.

Optional Valentine’s Day menus include: The “No Commitment”: a la carte selection of classic and seasonal tapas The “Classic Love Story”: fall in love on a journey to Spain and back with a Chef’s selection of seasonal dishes and favorite Spanish classics from our a la carte menu — $49/person The “Three Little Words”: prix fix menu with jamon iberico, a variety of tapas and churros rellenos de Nutella for dessert — $60/person The “Grand Gesture”: prix fix menu with jamon iberico, a variety of tapas and tarta de chocolate con nueces y café for dessert — $70/person



Recipe:

Coles de Bruselas con Chorizo

Recipe: (Serves 1-2)

⅔ cups Brussel sprouts

2 tbsp Chorizo Palacios [dried/cured] (brand chef likes, found online, but any dry chorizo can be used)

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp olive oil

½ cup chicken stock

¼ tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped chives

Preparation:

Cut off the bottom of the brussels sprouts and then cut in half

Dice the chorizo palacios into about ¼ inch pieces and set aside

Dice butter and set aside

Bring chicken stock to a boil and set aside

Cooking Instructions: