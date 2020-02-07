Lunchbreak: Brussels Sprouts with Chorizo
Marc Vidal, Executive Chef at Boqueria
Boqueria Chicago
807 W. Fulton St.
Chicago, IL 60607
https://boqueriarestaurant.com/
Event:
Celebrate Valentine’s Day all weekend long with Boqueria’s menu of classic tapas available a la carte (if you like) or choose from one of the special Valentine’s Day prix fixe menus.
- Optional Valentine’s Day menus include:
- The “No Commitment”: a la carte selection of classic and seasonal tapas
- The “Classic Love Story”: fall in love on a journey to Spain and back with a Chef’s selection of seasonal dishes and favorite Spanish classics from our a la carte menu — $49/person
- The “Three Little Words”: prix fix menu with jamon iberico, a variety of tapas and churros rellenos de Nutella for dessert — $60/person
- The “Grand Gesture”: prix fix menu with jamon iberico, a variety of tapas and tarta de chocolate con nueces y café for dessert — $70/person
Recipe:
Coles de Bruselas con Chorizo
Recipe: (Serves 1-2)
⅔ cups Brussel sprouts
2 tbsp Chorizo Palacios [dried/cured] (brand chef likes, found online, but any dry chorizo can be used)
2 tbsp unsalted butter
2 tbsp olive oil
½ cup chicken stock
¼ tsp kosher salt
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp chopped chives
Preparation:
- Cut off the bottom of the brussels sprouts and then cut in half
- Dice the chorizo palacios into about ¼ inch pieces and set aside
- Dice butter and set aside
- Bring chicken stock to a boil and set aside
Cooking Instructions:
- In a large saucepan, add olive oil and place brussels sprouts facing down. Salt to taste. Sear until they are caramelized for about 2 minutes, or until brussels are dark golden brown.
- Add chorizo and mix well for 10 seconds
- Add chicken stock and butter
- Cook until chicken stock has reduced to a saucy texture
- Top off the brussels with 1 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tbsp chopped chives for garnish