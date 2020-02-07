× Lauri Markkanen to coach at Basketball Without Borders Global Camp during All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO – At the beginning of the season, many had hoped that his play would be good enough that he would have a role on the floor during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

But a season slowed by inconsistent play and injuries kept Lauri Markkanen from having an All-Star caliber season, and he wouldn’t be able to participate in anything as he continues to deal with a stress reaction in his hip.

Markkanen will, however, get to take on a different role during the weekend to help other players like himself that have found basketball success in America.

On Friday, the NBA announced that the Bulls’ third-year forward will be one of four NBA coaches to serve as a coach during the Basketball Without Borders prospects camp February 14th-16th at Quest Multisport. The camp features some of the best young players from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe and will be joined by All-Star Pascal Siakum, Davis Bertāns of the Wizards and Tacko Fall of the Celtics.

Bulls assistant coach Karen Stack Umlauf will also be apart of the coaching staff along with Chicago Sky director of player development John Azzinaro.

A native of Finland, Markkanen will be working with the top 64 boys and girls high school players internationally, with the 34 different countries being represented during the camp.