Friday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s, lake effect snow with mostly cloudy conditions

Posted 6:28 AM, February 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.