Flurries today, accumulating snow Sunday

Flurries are possible today but an Alberta Clipper moving through the Great Lakes Sunday may bring an accumulating snowfall of 1 to 2 inches by late Sunday afternoon. Sunday snow may mix with rain and possibly some freezing rain or drizzle late Sunday afternoon and evening. South areas will be more likely to experience a mixture of precipitation.

Temperatures will remain near normal through the middle of the upcoming work week. Beginning Thursday, a period of below normal temperatures can be expected. High temperatures during the middle of February are normally in the mid 30s. Nighttime temperatures are forecast to drop below 20 beginning on Thursday. The last time Chicago experienced a minimum temperature below 20 was on January 21st when the temperature dropped to 15.