Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Academy Awards are only worth watching in the hopes of something going wrong.

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards shares his favorite Oscar night blunders, from the infamous 2017 Best Picture mix-up to Rob Lowe's 1989 duet with Snow White.

Dean's top 5 favorite Oscar blunders are:

Wrong Best Movie Travolta mispronunciation Sasha Baron Cohen on Red Carpet Oscar streaker Robe Lowe Snow White

Watch them all in the video player above