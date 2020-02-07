Chicago’s coronavirus patients discharged from hospital to home isolation

CHICAGO — The two patients from Chicago who were treated for coronavirus have been discharged from AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

They are now at home in isolation, under guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

While the patients requested privacy, they released the following statement:

“With it being an uncomfortable situation, the care and the services we’ve received have been great. Everyone’s been very kind and very respectful. This has been the best healthcare experience we’ve ever had, but we’re definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal.”

