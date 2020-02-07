Chicago Scene: Details of the 11th Cycle For Survival event to beat rare cancers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sarah McNamara, Mary Kate’s mom and Cycle for Survival Participant

Mary Kate, Rare Cancer Survivor

Event:

http://www.cycleforsurvival.org

CHICAGO RIDES TO BEAT RARE CANCERS WITH CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL

Every dollar raised goes to leading-edge cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

WHEN: February 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST

February 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST

February 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST

WHERE: Equinox The Loop, 200 West Monroe Street, Chicago IL 60606

Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, is celebrating the 11th year of rides in Chicago. The signature indoor team cycling rides are at Equinox The Loop on February 6, 7, 8 and 9. Instructors from Equinox, Cycle for Survival’s founding partner, will lead more than 2,500 riders throughout the weekend.