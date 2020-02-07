Brother Rice students learn life-saving skills with ‘Stop the Bleed’ training program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — More than 100 students at Brother Rice High School learn another critical skill in their developing education: how to help save a life during an emergency.

The national "Stop the Bleed" training program was created by the federal government in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. After the shooting, investigators deemed that many lives could’ve been saved if teachers and administrators would’ve had the benefit of simple, advanced first aid training.

The average adult only has about a gallon-and-a-half of blood in their body, doctors say. And it doesn’t take long to lose that life-giving fluid after a traumatic injury.

“I think if everyone has a little bit of a general knowledge of how to do it, then I just think people, like the whole community, will be healthier and will save some lives," Brother Rice sophomore Jack Lausch said.

For more information, go to stopthebleed.org.