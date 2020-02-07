Around Town makes care packages at Phil’s Friends

A care package is a small gift of hope, carefully hand-packed by volunteers at Phil's Friends Hope Centers and sent to individuals battling cancer. Each care package is filled with items that are practical, comforting and encouraging. Thousands of these care packages are distributed each year. They are shipped nationwide from the Hope Centers or personally delivered to those in hospitals by Phil's Friends Hope to Hospital team.

Phil's Friends:
1350 Lake St. Suite I
Roselle, IL 60172
philsfriends.org

