Archdiocese of Chicago provides more details on consolidation plans

CHICAGO — More than a dozen parishes will be merged into several new congregations across the city as part of the Archdiocese of Chicago’s consolidation plans.

The Archdiocese provided the following details:

63rd Street Renew My Church Grouping

The 63rd Street Renew My Church grouping includes the following parishes, both of which are in Chicago:

St. Rene Parish

St. Symphorosa Parish and School

The parishes will unite to form a new parish, effective July 1, 2020. The leaders and parishioners of the new parish will discern possibilities for the new parish’s name within guidelines provided by the archdiocese and will submit their candidates to Cupich for his decision on the permanent name.

St. Symphorosa will serve as the parish church for the newly formed parish, where the business office and parish records will be kept. St. Symphorosa will serve as the parish school.

South Shore Renew My Church Grouping

The South Shore Renew My Church grouping includes the following parishes and schools, all of which are in Chicago:

St. Bride Parish

Our Lady Gate of Heaven Parish

Our Lady of Peace Parish

St. Philip Neri Parish and School

The intent is for the four parishes to unite to form a new parish, effective July 1, 2020. The leaders and parishioners of the new parish will discern possibilities for the new parish’s name within guidelines provided by the archdiocese and will submit their candidates to Cupich for his decision on the permanent name.

St. Philip will serve as the parish church for the newly formed parish, where the business office and parish records will be kept. St. Philip Neri will serve as the parish school.

West Ridge Renew My Church Grouping

The West Ridge Renew My Church grouping includes the following parishes and schools, all of which are in Chicago:

St. Henry Parish

St. Margaret Mary Parish

St Timothy Parish

Blessed Alojzije Stepinac Croatian Catholic Mission

Northside Catholic Academy

The three parishes will unite to form a new parish, effective July 1, 2020. The leaders and parishioners of the new parish will discern possibilities for the name of the new parish within guidelines provided by the archdiocese and will submit their candidates to Cupich for his decision on the permanent names.

St. Margaret Mary will serve as the parish church for the newly formed parish, where the business office and records are kept. Blessed Alojzije Stepinac Croatian Catholic Mission will continue as a Croatian Mission. The new parish and the Croatian Mission will share use of and responsibility for Angel Guardian Church.

There are no changes to Northside Catholic Academy, which has one of its two campuses at St. Margaret Mary.

Elk Grove Village Renew My Church Grouping

The Elk Grove Village Renew My Church grouping includes the following parishes and schools, both of which are in Elk Grove Village, Ill.:

St. Julian Eymard Parish

Queen of the Rosary Parish and School

Both parishes will unite to form a new parish, effective July 1, 2020. The leaders and parishioners of the new parish will discern possibilities for the name of the new parish within guidelines provided by the archdiocese and will submit their candidates to Cupich for his decision on the permanent names.

Queen of the Rosary will be designated the parish church, where the business office and records are kept. Queen of the Rosary School will serve as the parish school.

Southwest Renew My Church Grouping

The Southwest Renew My Church grouping includes the following parishes and schools, all of which are in Chicago:

St. Basil/Visitation Parish and School

St. Clare of Montefalco Parish

St. Gall Parish and School

St. Rita of Cascia Parish

St. Simon the Apostle Parish

St. Simon the Apostle will become part of St. Gall Parish, operating as a site of St. Gall Parish. St. Gall will be designated the parish church, where the business office and records are kept.

St. Clare of Montefalco will become part of St. Rita of Cascia Parish, operating as a site of St. Rita of Cascia Parish. St. Rita of Cascia will be designated the parish church, where the business office and records are kept.

St. Basil/Visitation Parish will continue in its current structure.

There are no changes to Visitation School and St. Gall School – both will continue with their current programs.

East Side Renew My Church Grouping

The East Side Renew My Church grouping includes the following parishes and schools, all of which are in Chicago:

Annunciata Parish and School

St. Francis de Sales Parish

St. George Parish

St. Kevin Parish

The four parishes will unite to form one, new parish, effective July 1, 2020. The leaders and parishioners of the new parish will discern possibilities for the name of the new parish within guidelines provided by the archdiocese and will submit their candidates to Cupich for his decision on the permanent names.

Annunciata will be designated the parish church, where the business office and records are kept. Annunciata School will serve as the parish school.

Waukegan Renew My Church Grouping

The Waukegan Renew My Church grouping includes the following parishes and schools, all of which are in Waukegan, Ill.:

St. Anastasia Parish and School

St. Dismas Parish

The parishes will unite to form one, new parish, effective July 1, 2020. The leaders and parishioners of the new parish will discern possibilities for the name of the new parish within guidelines provided by the archdiocese and will submit their candidates to Cupich for his decision on the permanent names.

St. Dismas will be designated the parish church, where the parish records are kept. St. Anastasia School will serve as the parish school.

St. Genevieve and St. Stanislaus Renew My Church Grouping

The St. Genevieve and St. Stanislaus Renew My Church grouping includes the following parishes and schools, all of which are in Chicago:

St. Genevieve Parish and School

St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Parish

The parishes will unite to form one, new parish, effective July 1, 2020, named Ss. Genevieve and Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr.

St. Genevieve will be designated the parish church, where the business office and records are kept. St. Stanislaus will continue to operate as a church of the new parish. St. Genevieve School will serve as the parish school.