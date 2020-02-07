× 19-year-old arrested in coronavirus Lysol spraying at Joliet Walmart

A 19-year-old Joliet man turned himself in to police Thursday after he allegedly sprayed Lysol inside a Walmart while wearing a shirt that claimed he had coronavirus.

Tyler D. Wallace has been charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and retail theft, according to Joliet police.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, authorities were dispatched to the Walmart on the 1400 block of Route 59 on a report of two suspects who entered the store.

One of the suspects put on a yellow medical mask and began spraying Lysol on produce, clothing and other items, according to police.

The masked suspect also had a sign on his back that stated “Caution I have the Coronavirus,” police said.

Walmart estimated the cost of the damage at nearly $10,000.

A 17-year-old who was with Wallace at the time has been charged in juvenile court with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.