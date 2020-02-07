19-year-old arrested in coronavirus Lysol spraying at Joliet Walmart

Posted 1:02 PM, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 01:01PM, February 7, 2020

A 19-year-old Joliet man turned himself in to police Thursday after he allegedly sprayed Lysol inside a Walmart while wearing a shirt that claimed he had coronavirus.

Tyler D. Wallace has been charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and retail theft, according to Joliet police.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, authorities were dispatched to the Walmart on the 1400 block of Route 59 on a report of two suspects who entered the store.

One of the suspects put on a yellow medical mask and began spraying Lysol on produce, clothing and other items, according to police.

The masked suspect also had a sign on his back that stated “Caution I have the Coronavirus,” police said.

Walmart estimated the cost of the damage at nearly $10,000.

A 17-year-old who was with Wallace at the time has been charged in juvenile court with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.