Woman stabbed man on CTA platform because his music was giving her a headache: police

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old woman was charged with stabbing a street musician on the CTA Red Line's Jackson platform.

Barbara Johnson, of Blue Island, Ill., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property.

According to police, Johnson stabbed 26-year-old Mike Malinowski while he was performing on the platform. She told authorities his music was giving her a headache, the Chicago Tribune reports.

She also smashed his guitar and threw his remaining musical equipment upon the track, the Tribune said.

Johnson also has more than 40 arrests on her record, police said.

Malinowski is recovering.

