Woman stabbed man on CTA platform because his music was giving her a headache: police

Posted 3:00 PM, February 6, 2020, by and
Data pix.

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old woman was charged with stabbing a street musician on the CTA Red Line's Jackson platform.

Barbara Johnson, 38.

Barbara Johnson, of Blue Island, Ill., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property.

According to police, Johnson stabbed 26-year-old Mike Malinowski while he was performing on the platform.  She told authorities his music was giving her a headache, the Chicago Tribune reports.

She also smashed his guitar and threw his remaining musical equipment upon the track, the Tribune said.

Johnson also has more than 40 arrests on her record, police said.

Malinowski is recovering.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.