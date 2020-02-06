So, it turns out it’s really easy to make bread!

Impress your family and friends with hot from the oven, fresh bread!

Trained Chef, Baking Instructor, Recipe Developer "Baker Bettie" says you don't need a bunch of fancy equipment or all that elbow grease to make great tasting homemade bread.

For classes and inquiries you can find Baker Bettie at BakerBettie.com.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least 8 hours and up to 7 days. The dough flavor will continue to improve with time.

Add the warm water into the mixing bowl and stir until all of the ingredients come together into a thick dough that is shaggy and sticky. There should be no pockets of dry flour left, but it will be quite lumpy.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, salt, and dry yeast until well combined.

When ready to use, take the dough out of the refrigerator and generously sprinkle flour over top of risen dough and cover hands with flour. Gently pull the dough away from the sides of the bowl and gather it all up in your hands. Start pulling down on all of the sides of the dough to form into a smooth ball. Transfer to dough onto a piece of parchment paper if you will be baking it in a dutch oven or alternatively you can place it right into a greased cast iron skillet or a parchment lined baking sheet.

Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it proof (rise again) for about 1 ½ - 2 hours until puffy and full of air.

Meanwhile, preheat your oven for about an hour while the dough is proofing. This will ensure that the oven will be completely hot when the bread goes in. If you are using a dutch oven, preheat to 450 F (232 C) and also place that in the oven to preheat. If you are baking on a sheet pan , preheat to 375 F (190 C).

Once the dough is finished proofing, carefully remove the plastic wrap and lightly dust the top with a little more flour. Score the top of the loaf a few times with a serrated knife. If you will be baking the loaf in the preheated dutch oven, carefully remove it from the oven with oven mitts and place the loaf on the parchment paper into the pot. Place the lid back on top.

If baking in the dutch oven , bake at 450 F (232 C) for 30 minutes with the lid on and then an additional 10-20 minutes with the lid off until deep golden brown. If you bake on a baking sheet , bake at 375 F (190 C) for 45 minutes - 1 hour until deep golden brown.

Transfer the loaf onto a cooling rack and let cool for at the very least 1 hour before slicing.