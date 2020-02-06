Man uses ice scraper to fend off suspected rabid fox while starting car

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A man in Maine used the only tool he had to fend off a rabid fox as he was trying to start his car.

Jake Becwar left his home Tuesday morning to scrape ice off of his car in the driveway when he felt a tug on the ice scraper.

“I turned and looked and saw it was a fox and it was starting to come after me, and I started swinging,” Becwar said.

He managed to kick the fox and hit it with the ice scraper.

The fox had porcupine quills stuck in its mouth from a previous attack.

Animal control later found, captured and killed the animal.

