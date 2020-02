Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was found shot to death in a car on the South Side in what may have been a carjacking attempt.

Police found the man unresponsive in the car in the 8500 block of South Parnell Street around 7 p.m. Thursday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The man had a gunshot wound in his chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.