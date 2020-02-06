Lunchbreak: Chicken Wings

Executive Chef Gene Kato of Momotaro & Momotaro Italia
820 W. Lake St., Chicago, IL 60607
https://www.momotarochicago.com/
Momotaro Italia Pop-Up
3600 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Momotaro-Italia/111238707030797
Recipe:
Shaken Kato’s Chicken
Recipe (brine for 3lb of chicken wings, serves 6-8 ppl)
Herb Brine Ingredients:
- 3 tsp fresh thyme sprigs
- ½ cup crushed garlic
- 2 pc fresh bay leaf
- ⅓ cup salt
- 1 ½ tsp black peppercorns
- ¼ to ½ cups of water
Herb Brine Method:
- Add all ingredients into a sauce pot, bring to a simmer.
- Transfer liquid into a plastic container to chill overnight in the fridge.
- Next add raw chicken wings into the brine and marinate for 24hrs.
Seasoning Mix Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan
- 1 tsp truffle oil
- 15 packs dry ramen seasoning packets
Seasoning Mix Method:
- Blend all ingredients into a mixing bowl with a whisk until well combined.
Dish Assembly:
- To complete the dish: dust chicken wing in cornstarch and drop into a 350 degree preheated pot of oil. Cook till golden brown.
- Next add the cooked wings into a brown paper bag with so seasoning mix and shake till all the wings are coated in spice.