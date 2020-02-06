Lunchbreak: Chicken Wings

Posted 12:43 PM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 01:56PM, February 6, 2020
Data pix.

Executive Chef Gene Kato of Momotaro & Momotaro Italia

Momotaro

820 W. Lake St., Chicago, IL 60607

https://www.momotarochicago.com/

Momotaro Italia Pop-Up

3600 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Momotaro-Italia/111238707030797

Recipe:

Shaken Kato’s Chicken

 Recipe (brine for 3lb of chicken wings, serves 6-8 ppl)

Herb Brine Ingredients:

  • 3 tsp fresh thyme sprigs
  • ½ cup crushed garlic
  • 2 pc fresh bay leaf
  • ⅓ cup salt
  • 1 ½ tsp black peppercorns
  • ¼ to ½ cups of water

Herb Brine Method:

  • Add all ingredients into a sauce pot, bring to a simmer.
  • Transfer liquid into a plastic container to chill overnight in the fridge.
  • Next add raw chicken wings into the brine and marinate for 24hrs.

Seasoning Mix Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp  ground ginger
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • ⅓ cup  grated Parmesan
  • 1 tsp truffle oil
  • 15 packs dry ramen seasoning packets

Seasoning Mix Method:

  • Blend all ingredients into a mixing bowl with a whisk until well combined.

Dish Assembly:

  • To complete the dish: dust chicken wing in cornstarch and drop into a 350 degree preheated pot of oil. Cook till golden brown.
  • Next add the cooked wings into a brown paper bag with so seasoning mix and shake till all the wings are coated in spice.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.