× Light snow to continue through the morning, another inch of snow could accumulate. Heaviest snow has been south and east of the city with some 3-5 inch + totals

Light snow continues across most of the Chicago area this morning. For the most part, the snow is light, but occasionally visibilities drop to a mile or less as pockets of heavier snow pass through the area. With temperatures in the 20s, snow-melting chemicals are working and most roads are wet and/ or slushy. The snow may accumulate another inch or so today. Some lake-effect snow could develop later today and tonight delivering another inch or two of snow to areas near Lake Michigan.

Some storm total snowfalls through 7am this morning

O’Hare Airport 1.4 inches

Midway Airport 1.9 inches

NWS office in Romeoville 1.9 inches

Lemont 2.5 inches

Mokena 3.2 inches

Oak Forest 2.8 inches

Homer Glen 2.4 inches

Elk Grove 1.7 inches

Homewood 5.6 inches

New Lenox 3.4 inches

Michigan City, IN 3.0 inches

Geneva 2.1 inches

Riverwoods 1.7 inches

Naperville 1.5 inches

Algonquin 1.0 inches