Light snow continues across the Chicago area early Thursday morning -Totals so far range from a dusting far north to 4+ inches south

Posted 12:53 AM, February 6, 2020, by

Shortly before 1 am, light snow continued to fall across metropolitan Chicago. The snow, which moved into the far southern suburbs late Wednesday afternoon, was heaviest there, with some totals in excess of 4 inches, including 4.3 inches at Lansing.  Amounts quickly tapered off to the north with 1.3 inches at both Midway Airport and the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Romeoville, 1.0 inch at O’Hare and 0.6 inches in Arlington Heights.

 

