Light snow causing slippery road conditions Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Light snow Thursday morning will slow down the commute to start the day.

The snow will taper off, but it won't end this afternoon. Up to an inch of snow is possible later Thursday.

As we get into tonight, we’ll look for lake-effect snow showers to develop in northeast Illinois. Exactly where the band of bands of lake effect snow sets up is debatable, but we should see it shift east toward daybreak Friday.

Up to an additional inch of accumulation is possible overnight.

Some lake effect snow will remain possible in northwest Indiana Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures elsewhere.

Here's a look at some snowfall totals:

Snowfall reports through 6AM: 1.4” CHI-O’Hare

1.9” CHI-Midway 3.4” New Lenox

3.2” Mokena

3.3” Gary, IN

3.0” Michigan City, IN

2.8” Portage, IN

2.5” Homer Glen

2.1” Geneva

1.8” Oak Lawn

1.7” Riverwoods

1.5” Naperville

1.0” Algonquin#ILwx #INwx — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) February 6, 2020

The overnight snowfall is also causing slick conditions on area roadways. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

Here's a look at some of the side roads in Lake County near Highland Park/Glencoe area, Antioch and Zion pic.twitter.com/1uSKZicn40 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 6, 2020

For the latest weather updates, go to For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather