Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police have charged a man in Wednesday's shooting on a CTA Blue Line train.

Patrick Waldon, 31, appeared in bond court Thursday on one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated battery and other lesser charges.

Waldon was taken into custody soon after police released surveillance images from the scene.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the UIC-Halsted station, located at 430 South Halsted. Police believe the 30-year-old man who was shot was targeted by Waldon, due to an exchange of words prior to the shooting.

According to police, after boarding the CTA train, Waldon allegedly shot the man in the back while stealing his backpack.

The victim is recovering at Stroger Hospital and has identified Waldon as the gunman. Police said a CTA passenger, who witnessed what happened and stayed to help the victim, also identified Waldon as the attacker.

Police were able to track Waldon through various surveillance sources. A gun was recovered during his arrest.

Waldon was released in 2018 after serving time for robbery. Now, he faces several new felony charges.