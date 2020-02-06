× Armed man shot by police after hour-long standoff in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — A 19-year-old man was shot by police after an hour-long police standoff.

Riverside police were dispatched to Harrington Park on the 3500 block of South Harlem around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, on the report of a suicidal man who was armed.

Several other local police agencies assisted Riverside Police at the scene.

Police said after an hour of negotiations with the man, he allegedly walked toward officers and pointed a rifle directly at them — at which an officer involved shooting occurred.

The 19-year-old, who was conscious and alert, was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, according to police. His identity has not been released.

The involved police officer was not a Riverside officer.

The Riverside Police Department is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Riverside Police at 708-447-2127.