Audarshia Townsend, Managing Editor from Chicago`s Best Restaurants lists top four restaurants to eat and spot celebs for the NBA All- Star weekend.

Here are the restaurants she mentioned:

1)Dance Studio Vol. 1 (58 W. Kinzie St., River North)

https://www.dancestudiochi.com/

2)The Darling (905 W. Randolph St., West Loop)

https://thedarlingchi.com/

3)Maple & Ash (8 W. Maple St., Gold Coast)

https://www.mapleandash.com/

4)Soule Chicago (1931 W. Chicago Ave., West Town)

https://www.soulechicago.com/