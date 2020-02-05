× The month without two full moons

Dear Tom,

Your recent article in the Tribune concerning full moons got me thinking: Is there a name for a month in which two full moons cannot occur?

Janice Ward, Chicago

Dear Janice,

We conveyed your question to Dan Joyce, who recently retired from the Cernan Space Center at Triton College. He responded that the answer to your question is simple: The name for a month without two full moons is… February. “That’s because it is in the very unique position of being the only month without a full moon occurring twice.” Joyce explains that a moon phase (in this case, a full moon) repeats itself every 29.5306 days, and February contains only 28 days (29 in a leap year). February usually has one full moon, but about once every 19 years it has no full moon at all, the next one being in 2037.