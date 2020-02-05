Heavy snow falls fast in south suburbs; Will continue overnight

A round of winter weather brought heavy snow to southern suburbs Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for southern counties including Kankakee in Illinois, Iroquois, Porter, Newton, Lake, Jasper and La Porte in Indiana until 9 a.m. Thursday.
INTERACTIVE RADAR: TRACK SNOW HERE
Accumulations surpassed 3 inches in parts of the south suburbs by 9 p.m.
Chicago and areas North and West of the metro area also saw a fair share of snow.
Snow will continue overnight and into Thursday morning.
The snowmaker system is tracking in from the southwest. This system brought heavy snow to portions of the Plains overnight and basically shutting down most of Oklahoma and Missouri.
For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather. Area closings and delayed starts here