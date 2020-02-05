Heavy snow falls fast in south suburbs; Will continue overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A round of winter weather brought heavy snow to southern suburbs Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for southern counties including Kankakee in Illinois, Iroquois, Porter, Newton, Lake, Jasper and La Porte in Indiana until 9 a.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wed 3PM-Thu 12PM for bright purple counties. Light to moderate #snow is expected with 3-5" of accumulation possible. Plan on slippery roads that could impact evening commute, w/ lighter snow amounts Thu AM. #inwx pic.twitter.com/Hwftsrw0AJ — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 5, 2020

Accumulations surpassed 3 inches in parts of the south suburbs by 9 p.m.

830PM UPDATE: Snow totals have passed 3" in some of the south suburbs.....new area of snow has developed, and continues spreading north. Expect 1-3" by AM areas that are now seeing the snow (less than 1" far NW/N suburbs). #ilwx pic.twitter.com/LsJf93Ztzt — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) February 6, 2020

Chicago and areas North and West of the metro area also saw a fair share of snow.

Snow will continue overnight and into Thursday morning.

The snowmaker system is tracking in from the southwest. This system brought heavy snow to portions of the Plains overnight and basically shutting down most of Oklahoma and Missouri.

