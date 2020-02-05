× Pedro Strop’s memorable tenure with the Cubs comes to an end

CHICAGO – It’s been out there for a while, but on Wednesday it became official, and it’s a bit of a sad moment for the pitcher and the team he made some history with since 2013.

🚨 STROP OFFICIAL 🚨 The #Reds have signed RHP Pedro Strop to a 1-year, $1.825 million contract! RHP Sal Romano was designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/yh4jZESSWE — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 5, 2020

Reliever Pedro Strop signed his one year, $1.825 million contract on Wednesday, ending his time with the Cubs that covered parts of seven seasons. In one of the most memorable eras in the franchise’s history, Strop’s performance, charisma, and style made him one of the most popular members of the team.

Back on January 30th, near when the deal with the Reds was first reported, Strop took to Instagram to stay thank you to Cubs’ fans.

“These last 6 1/2 years with the Chicago Cubs have been a memorable and exciting time in my career. I want to thank ownership, Theo, Jed, my former teammates and especially all of the fans in the wonderful city of Chicago for your support throughout these years,” said Strop. “These years will forever mean a lot to me. THANK YOU CHICAGO!”

Joining the Cubs with Jake Arrieta in the now celebrated trade with the Orioles in 2013, Strop appeared in 411 games with a 2.90 ERA picking up 29 saves and 120 holds, which the team claims as the franchise record.

He was also known for his enthusiasm for the game, style, and the famous tilt of his hat to the left whenever he took the mound. It made Strop a fan favorite of an era where the team made the playoffs four-straight seasons and a World Series title in 2016.

On Wednesday, when the news was made official, the Cubs had this salute to Strop on Twitter.

All-time #Cubs holds leader.

2016 World Series champion.

Unmatched style and a contagious smile. Thank you to @pstrop46 for holding down the 'pen for seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/vqLI6ernfY — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 5, 2020

Perhaps the team paid the greatest tribute to Strop in August of 2018, when the team dressed up like the pitcher for a road trip.

All of this was part of a memorable tenure for Strop in Chicago that comes to an end as 2020 begins.