Police looking for suspect after man shot in back on Blue Line train

CHICAGO — A man was shot while aboard a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the UIC-Halsted station, located at 430 South Halsted.

In a press conference, police said the man, who is approximately 30, was shot once in the back and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the man was targeted due to an exchange of words prior to the shooting. Detectives are on the scene investigating and released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Trains at the station are halted as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Detectives actively speaking to witnesses & District SDSC has secured multiple video sources from the @CTA. We are working in real-time to track direction of flight of the offender. Anyone who recognizes or saw this man near UIC stop send anonymously to https://t.co/yYAqzcVIfu pic.twitter.com/BEqaDC1LUt — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 5, 2020