Lunchbreak: Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Nuoc Cham, Smoked Tofu, and Tart Apple

Spencer Blake, Executive Chef Clever Rabbit
Clever Rabbit
2015 W. Division, Chicago, IL
773-697-8711
http://www.cleverrabbitchicago.com
Recipe:
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Nuoc Cham, Smoked Tofu, and Tart Apple
Serves 4-6 People
1lb Brussels Sprouts, Halved
2 TBSP Canola Oil
Salt to taste
Method:
- Preheat 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
- On a heavy bottomed sheet pan lay out the Brussels Sprouts and coat with oil. Evenly season with salt.
- Roast for 10-12 minutes, until the sprouts are lightly charred and slightly crispy.
- Reserve
For the Garnish (Prepare Ahead):
2 Tart Apples, medium dice
1 Package Extra Firm Smoked Tofu, Medium Diced
½ Cup Torn Mint Leaves
½ Cup Torn Thai Basil Leaves
½ Cup Torn Cilantro Leaves
½ Cup Sliced Scallion
Nuoc Cham (Prepare Ahead):
1 TBSP Minced Garlic
1 TBSP Minced Ginger
1 TSP Minced Thai Chili
1 OZ (2T) Rice Wine Vinegar
1 OZ (2T) Lime Juice
1 OZ (2T) Warm Water
1 TBSP Sugar
1 TBSP Sambal Chili Paste
1 TBSP Fish Sauce
Method:
- In a Mixing bowl combine the warm water and sugar. Stir until dissolved. Stir in remaining ingredients. Can be prepared a day in advance. Reserve.
For the Dish:
Once you have removed the Brussels Sprouts transfer them to a medium sized mixing bowl. Add the prepared Nuoc Cham, apples, tofu and herbs. Toss until evenly coated.
Serve immediately in bowls. The dish should be warm. This would be a good accompaniment to shrimp or chicken.