Dyson files patent for air-purifying headphones

A technology company synonymous with vacuums believes it has come up with a way to purify the air around you.
Dyson wants to develop headphones that could double as an air purifier.
The product houses a filter within the headphones, according to a patent filed in the U.K.
It includes a nozzle that provides filtered air to the user.
Dyson already has a number of air purifiers for the home and a portable one has been in the works for some time, according to a 2018 report.
While Dyson filed for a patent for the product, it's not clear if it will ever hit the market.